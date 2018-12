14 years ago today ⚽🏆 A great honour to receive the Ballon d'Or. Thank you @acmilan, @ffukraine, my teammates and all the fans who helped me to win this prestigious award! #BallondOr #Unforgettableday

A post shared by Andriy Shevchenko (@andriyshevchenko) on Dec 13, 2018 at 3:11am PST