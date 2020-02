2020 has not been easy for many so far. But we know challenges are always part of life. It depends on how we react and conquer them together. Siamo fratelli del mondo. Everything negative – pressure, challenges – is all an opportunity for me to rise. Kobe. B #武汉加油 #siamofratellidelmondo

